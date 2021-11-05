I could tell Earth & Moon was going to be a bizarre video based on the thumbnail alone. I couldn't have imagined how freaky it would actually be. I commend the person who created it for pulling something this nightmarish and surreal out of their brain and then animating it. I'm somewhat repulsed by this video, but the weirdness of it is next level and I can't stop watching it. If you're not high right now, watching this will surely make you feel like you are stoned immaculate.
Earth and Moon is a freaky 3D animation that left me wondering whether I should laugh or cry
