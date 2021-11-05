I hope the Station Eleven mini-series is better than this trailer suggests

Jason and I are huge fans of Emily St. John Mandel's novel, Station Eleven. Jason called it a "haunting tale of the apocalypse," I compared it to Earth Abides because it "does a great job of envisioning a world without everything we are currently dependent on."

HBO Max's miniseries adaption of the novel airs December 16, 2021. The first minute or so of the trailer got me excited because it had the same creepy tension of the novel. But then the tired trailer trope of an ultra-slow version of a song ("What the World Needs Now") started playing over what looks to be a sentimental melodrama directed by an enthusiastic Wes Anderson fan. Yes, Mandel's novel had elements of sentimentality and a good deal of nostalgia, but they weren't delivered in the ham-handed style that this trailer suggests.

I'm going to watch the first episode with an open mind.