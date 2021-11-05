The story of Bob Stupak and his 'Vegas World'

When visiting Las Vegas in my 20s my friends and I were amazed at the half-built, totally cheesy, Bob Stupak's Vegas World. Clearly, Bob was a dreamer, but it seemed his dreams and reality were not totally in sync. His space needle seemed an uncompleted monument.

I had no idea the story was this colorful and that Bob was exactly the type of character you'd need to build a Vegas World.

Evidently, there was a time when Bob was a legendary high-stakes gambler, and playing poker with him was a draw for his resort!