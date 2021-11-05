Already at #1 on iTunes in every country it does business is Voyage, Abba's first album in 40 years. It sounds like it was recorded in 1982 and that's exactly the way everyone likes it. Writes Pitchfork: "the Swedish pop titans attempt the seemingly impossible: balancing the lure of nostalgia with the pull of the present day. Amazingly, they pull it off."
Voyage: Abba releases first album in 40 years
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- abba
- music
"Toaster Head" by Bryan Ady and the 88s (1985) is a song about a man who grows a toaster on his head
In 1985, Bryan Ady and the 88s released the song "Toaster Head" which tells the story of a man who builds a nuclear toaster. He is faced with quite the dilemma when his head becomes fuaws with the little science experiment. After undergoing this mutation, he can't remove the toaster from his noggin. At least… READ THE REST
Funk maestro Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of The Gap Band, RIP
Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of legendary R&B-funk group The Gap Band, died yesterday at age 73. A fantastically talented artist, Wilson wrote music, sang, played flugelhorn and trumpet, and keyboards for the group. From Rolling Stone: Ronnie was the oldest of the three Wilson brothers — Ronnie, Charlie, and Robert — with the siblings forming the… READ THE REST
Watch this "Leotallica" music video for a perfect disco-metal mashup
Known for seamlessly mix-matching music genres (like that of country's Hank Williams and rock's Van Halen, or "Vank Walen"), Bill McClintock is at it again. This time, with "Leotallica," his masterful editing skills add edge to Leo Sayer's "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" (yes, it's possible) while replacing some of the heavy in Metallica's… READ THE REST
Get this 8-course JavaScript bootcamp for less than $30 before Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you even need us to be the ones to tell you it's time to learn how to code? Still? It's well into 2021, so you hopefully already know that learning… READ THE REST
Master Microsoft Excel for less than $20 with this Pre-Black Friday bundle deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're looking to make a proactive move in the employment market, launch a personal business, or are simply working to expand your skillset, Microsoft Excel has proven to be a pivotal… READ THE REST
Become a coding expert with Pre-Black Friday savings on these backend developer courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Launching a lucrative coding career requires deep knowledge in the field, and an ability to stand out from the pack across such a competitive landscape. Any kind of edge can make a major… READ THE REST