Voyage: Abba releases first album in 40 years

Rob Beschizza

Already at #1 on iTunes in every country it does business is Voyage, Abba's first album in 40 years. It sounds like it was recorded in 1982 and that's exactly the way everyone likes it. Writes Pitchfork: "the Swedish pop titans attempt the seemingly impossible: balancing the lure of nostalgia with the pull of the present day. Amazingly, they pull it off."