Watch: How many ways can you arrange a deck of cards? The number is so long it takes 30 seconds to say

Carla Sinclair

When music maestro Rick Beato asks his young son Dylan Beato, "How many possible variations of a deck of playing cards are there?" His son tells him there are "52 factorial combinations." He then rattles off 80,658,175,170,943,878,571,660,636,856,403,766,975,289,505,440,883,277,824,000,000,000,000 — a number is such a mouthful, it takes him a good 30 seconds to say the whole thing.