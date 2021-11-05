When music maestro Rick Beato asks his young son Dylan Beato, "How many possible variations of a deck of playing cards are there?" His son tells him there are "52 factorial combinations." He then rattles off 80,658,175,170,943,878,571,660,636,856,403,766,975,289,505,440,883,277,824,000,000,000,000 — a number is such a mouthful, it takes him a good 30 seconds to say the whole thing.
Watch: How many ways can you arrange a deck of cards? The number is so long it takes 30 seconds to say
