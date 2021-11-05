Watch: Shots in the Dark with David Godlis

Shots in the Dark with David Godlis is an animated short about the photographer David Godlis who photographed punk-rock culture at the Bower's legendary CBGB. Goldis has a unique style of night-time photography that makes his work stand out. I love the way that this film combines photographs of real people and painted backrgounds into an animated story. Godlis perfectly captured the spirit of the CBGB during the late 70s.

You can see more photos on his website.

From Vimeo:

A 37TH DEGREE ORIGINAL FILM Between 1976 and 1980, young Manhattan photographer David Godlis documented the nightly goings-on at the Bowery's legendary CBGB, "the undisputed birthplace of punk rock," with a vividly distinctive style of night photography. Lewie and Noah Kloster bring his photos to life with electrifying immediacy, bolstered by black-and-white watercolor animation, a rollicking soundtrack, and voiceover narration by Godlis himself. "Shots In The Dark with David Godlis" is this week's Staff Pick Premiere. Read more about it here.

