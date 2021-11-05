I can find no evidence of this being blogged here when it was first published in 2006 (less than a year into YouTube's existence), but it's still a blast of fresh air in 2021. Here's a (recent, 4K!) tour of the Amundsen-Scott base, with more clement weather.
What the weather's like in Antarctica
