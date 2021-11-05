Who's actually playing bass on The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"?

The Beatles' "Why My Guitar Gently Weeps" was a milestone song for many reasons. One of the band's most beloved recordings, it is arguably the first song where George Harrison proved himself to be a songwriter on par with Lennon and McCartney. It also has the distinction of being the first and only song with a guest guitarist (an uncredited Eric Clapton). And, it's the first song the band ever recorded using eight track recording technology.



But one persistent mystery about the track is who's actually playing bass on it? It isn't likely Paul. In this You Can't Unhear This episode, Raymond Schillinger looks at the origins of the tune, the recording process, the isolated bass parts, and the different theories about who's playing what on the track.



Image: Screengrab