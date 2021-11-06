Can you dig this cassette tape of Radio Shack answering machine songs from 1985

In 1985, Radio Shack had an answering machine that played a series of cheesy songs to the listener about how they were unable to get to the phone. It's been preserved in a cassette and uploaded to youtube for your enjoyment. There are so many groovy songs on here that I can't decide which one is my favorite.
You can listen here: Radio Shack Telephone Answering Machine Outgoing Messages: Music Edition (Radio Shack #43-417, 1985)
From the YouTube description:
"Telephone Answering Machine Outgoing Messages: Music Edition" was produced and published in 1985 by Radio Shack, a division of Tandy Corporation, and has a catalog number of 43-417.