Can you dig this cassette tape of Radio Shack answering machine songs from 1985

In 1985, Radio Shack had an answering machine that played a series of cheesy songs to the listener about how they were unable to get to the phone. It's been preserved in a cassette and uploaded to youtube for your enjoyment. There are so many groovy songs on here that I can't decide which one is my favorite.

You can listen here: Radio Shack Telephone Answering Machine Outgoing Messages: Music Edition (Radio Shack #43-417, 1985)

From the YouTube description: