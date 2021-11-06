Ed Piskor's Red Room is a splatterpunk masterpiece

The 208-page paperback edition of Boing Boing friend Ed Piskor's Red Room, The Antisocial Network comes out on November 9th.

Piskor is the creator of the New York Time's bestsellers Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design! I'm a huge fan of horror, and his latest comic, Red Room is a chilling masterpiece.

Red Room is about a subculture of criminals on the dark web, who livestream murders in exchange for cryptocurrency. The art and storytelling in this comic is fantastic. Once I cracked it open, I wasn't able to put Red Room down. It's a wild ride all the way through.

From Amazon: