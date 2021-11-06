Ed Piskor's Red Room is a splatterpunk masterpiece

The 208-page paperback edition of Boing Boing friend Ed Piskor's Red Room, The Antisocial Network comes out on November 9th.
Piskor is the creator of the New York Time's bestsellers Hip Hop Family Tree and X-Men: Grand Design! I'm a huge fan of horror, and his latest comic, Red Room is a chilling masterpiece.
Red Room is about a subculture of criminals on the dark web, who livestream murders in exchange for cryptocurrency. The art and storytelling in this comic is fantastic. Once I cracked it open, I wasn't able to put Red Room down. It's a wild ride all the way through.
From Amazon:
Aided by the anonymous dark web and nearly untraceable cryptocurrency, a criminal subculture has emerged. It livestreams murders as entertainment. Who are the killers? Who are the victims? Who is paying to watch? How to stop it? Red Room is constructed as a series of interconnected stories, shining a light on the characters who exist in the ugliest of corners in cyberspace. Piskor cuts the graphic horror with his sharp sense of humor, gorgeous cartooning, and dynamic storytelling. Red Room peels back the curtain on the side of humanity few of us knew existed, let alone understood. Fans and followers of Piskor's YouTube channel sensation, Cartoonist Kayfabe, have already made Red Room: The Antisocial Network one of the most eagerly anticipated and talked-about releases of 2021. It is the first in a series of graphic novels, with the second scheduled for release in Summer 2022. Black and white with color