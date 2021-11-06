Lately, I haven't been able to stop listening to the instrumental version of Peaceful Snow Lounge Corps by Death in June, a neofolk group that has been making great music since 1981. Peaceful Snow Lounge Corps (Instrumental) is an enchanting album they released in 2010, featuring 2 hours of piano songs.
Saturday listening: Peaceful Snow Lounge Corps by Death in June
