Take advantage of this 15% off Pre-Black Friday discount on home security products

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.
Buying a home is one of the biggest financial investments you can make. Not only does it hold all your valuables, but it also keeps you safe day in and day out. So why not invest in your investment and take extra steps to keep your home base safe? Here's a list of 15 great products you can invest in to keep a watchful eye over your home, and they're all 15% off when you use code SAVE15NOV before Black Friday!
Oco HD Security Camera – $38.24 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $99
This HD security camera is capable of streaming straight to your phone allowing you to keep watch on your home, office, or anywhere you might need to check in on any time, anywhere.
Hombli Smart Indoor Camera – $33.96 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $99
With this camera, crystal clear 1080p video, night vision, and two-way audio streamed right to your phone. Or you can store your recordings via cloud service or micro SD.
Trova Go Discreet Biometric Storage $169.15 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $249
This discreet, portable safe protects physical objects from unwanted eyes or hands. The Trova pairs wirelessly via Bluetooth or is capable of Biometric scanning to unlock.
X1 Indoor Security Camera $62.89 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $99
This sleek indoor security camera features motion detection, 360-degree camera rotation, and two-way audio for complete peace of mind while away from home.
Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock and Key Fob $297.49 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $399
Never lose your key again. This revolutionary smart lock offers entry via biometric scan, Bluetooth pairing, or key fob. The Bridge feature even allows you to remotely share a key with visitors' smartphones.
Blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera $50.99 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $89
This IP65 weather-resistant outdoor camera features face recognition, a siren, a flashing alarm, and smart integration allowing voice commands.
Crorzar Anywhere Rechargeable WiFI Security Camera $84.99 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $149
Get crystal clear 1080p video streamed right to your phone, two-way audio, and a rechargeable battery allowing up to 1,800 uses between charges. This portable WiFi-enabled security camera has it all.
Cave Smart Home Starter Kit $399.95 with code SAVE15NOV; originally $399
This smart home starter kit and dedicated app allow you to monitor your home security from anywhere in the world. The kit includes a smart home hub, motion sensor, and wireless contact sensor, among other accessories to give you peace of mind while away from home.
UCam Private Home Security Camera $39.94 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $59
With 1080p live-streamed video, night vision, two-way audio, and 360-degree cameral rotation, this camera is a formidable home security agent. Plus, its blockchain privacy features ensure that only the users and those who have access to the video can view it, not even company engineers.
Smart Home Fingerprint Biometric Lock $123.21 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $250
Say goodbye to conventional keys. This smart lock opens via biometric fingerprint, IC card, key, remote, or via the app.
Blurams Home Pro Security Camera $32.39 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $39
This indoor security camera features smart integration with Google Home or Amazon Alexa, AI facial recognition to recognize family members or frequent visitors, night vision, and two-way audio.
Scenes One Camera Kit $169.15 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $249
This two-pack of indoor/outdoor cameras features extra-long battery life, two-way audio, IR night vision, and SkyLine technology which delivers incredible communication range via WiFi.
Home Security 1Cam Kit with $60/month Live Guard Subscription $305.15 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $399
When awakened, this motion-activated smart camera securely streams video to an AI Guard hub for analysis of potential threats. AI Guards will analyze all potential threats to your home security 24/7 on a subscription basis for $60/month.
Color Guardian Multi Colored Remote Lights $27.19 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $43
These solar-powered lights have motion sensors that cover 180 degrees. An elegant display offers elevated levels of security and style to your home.
Solar Powered Outdoor WiFI Security Camera $152.96 with code SAVE15NOV, originally $249
This wireless solar-powered security camera features night vision, 355 degrees of horizontal rotation and 90 degrees of vertical tilt, remote control, 1080p video, and two-way communication.
Prices subject to change.