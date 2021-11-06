What to do when encountering terrorists on a plane

I shalln't attempt to further explain this sketch, but the advice is solid. Key and Peele:
This reminded me suddenly of Willem DeFoe in David Lynch's Wild at Heart.
I shalln't attempt to further explain this sketch, but the advice is solid. Key and Peele:
This reminded me suddenly of Willem DeFoe in David Lynch's Wild at Heart.
I just finished reading Several People Are Typing, the debut novel by Calvin Kasulke, and it is an absolute joy — an ensemble-driven existential horror slash comedy consisting entirely of Slack transcripts. The basic setup is that Gerard, who works at a PR firm, somehow manages to get himself trapped inside of Slack. His colleagues… READ THE REST
Simone Giertz, the Internet's beloved comedic maker, didn't like the lamp in her living room ("It's not bright enough to justify turning it on very often […] like my ex."). She also had an enthusiastically-growing plant she didn't want to cut. She decided to combine the need for a new light and a better home… READ THE REST
Misgendering a turtle, making TikTok videos in public, and simping for Mother Nature are just a few of the ways Comedian Trey Kennedy points out the ways Gen-Z is different from older generations. screenshot via Trey Kennedy/YT (Digg) READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With the world finally opening back up, travel is once again becoming part of our daily lives. Now that that's all possible, don't get caught without the right gear to get… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Back in the "old" days, you know before it was actually legal to light up a joint, like maybe ten years ago, we would hide our pot for fear of getting… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The Internet is full of hackers and evil-doers looking to scam you out of your information any way they can. They're getting craftier by the day (well, except for this unfortunate… READ THE REST