I used to have this Fire breathing nun toy when I was a kid. I was mystified by her ability to shoot real sparks from her mouth as she waddled across the floor. The name of this toy is Nunzilla. Unfortunately, Nunzilla was cancelled in the '90s for offending people who don't like three inch tall, spark-spitting nuns. There are still some Nunzillas floating around on ebay, and I'll be purchasing one immediately. Nunzilla rules!
Nunzilla sparks joy
