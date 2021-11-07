What a crowd surge looks like

Eight people were killed in a deadly crowd surge during a Travis Scott performance in Houston on Friday. As footage appeared showing slapdash security (and the man himself continuing to sing while bodies were being carried off) anger flowed toward Scott and the show's organizers. Crowd surges, though, have the mindless power of natural phenomena, turning people into a fluid mass that can bend steel and topple walls.

Here's security footage of a packed Oasis concert in 2005 that shows how powerful and dangerous crowd surges are, lifting concert attendees off their feet and pushing them forward for yards, crashing like a wave against security barriers, then radiating back outward from them.

The band briefly halted the show while the barriers were righted, and told the crowd to step back. Jump 2:15 in to the video below: