A "safari-style" Porsche 997.2 in a wonderful shade of blue

Aqua metallic blue is my favorite shade of color for the Porsche 997.2, everything else, however, about this 2010 model's makeover baffles me. It would appear some rear-end damage turned into an off-road refurbishment, the car starts with almost zero clearance and just isn't suited to this sort of thing — I wonder if they find a buyer?

Bring A Trailer:

This 2010 Porsche 911 Carrera coupe spent time in Hawaii and California before being acquired by the seller in February 2021 and subsequently converted into a Safari-style 997. Finished in Aqua Blue Metallic, the car has been modified with a suspension lift, all-terrain tires, auxiliary lighting, a roll bar, a Yakima roof basket with a Thule bike carrier and spare wheel, an aluminum skid plate, Recaro Pole Position seats, a 997 Turbo decklid, Alcantara interior trim, a B&M short shifter, and "Gundo" mufflers with a center-bypass exhaust. Power is provided by a 3.6-liter flat-six mated to a six-speed manual transaxle, and factory equipment includes xenon headlamps, Porsche Active Stability Management, parking sensors, a sunroof, and a factory CD stereo with the Bose High End Sound package. This modified 997 is now offered in California with build records, an over-rev report, a Carfax report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

I have to admit I clicked the listing hoping there would be video.