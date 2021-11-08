An adventurous trash bin travels all the way from South Carolina to Ireland

A recycling trash bin had a case of wanderlust, somehow making its way from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to the coast of Ireland — a 3500-mile journey. It must have taken its time, by the looks of all the shells attached to it. But it was the bin's decals that gave its original location away.

From AP News:

The City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina announced Monday that a waste barrel had somehow washed up in County Mayo, on the emerald isle's northwestern coast.

According to the city, Keith McGreal of Ireland wrote them and shared pictures of the bright blue barrel with city stickers on it.

"I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo," McGreal wrote, according to an exchange the city posted online. "We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story."

The city posted the photos online, showing that the barrel's Atlantic crossing took enough time for it to be encrusted with shells.