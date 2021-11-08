Adorable young fox discovers frost for the first time

If only the cold could bring us all such happiness.
Image: Veikkovart / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
If only the cold could bring us all such happiness.
Image: Veikkovart / Wikimedia Commons (CC-BY-SA 4.0)
In Tamil Nadu, India, authorities seized 8 kilograms of ambergris (commonly known as sperm whale "feces" or whale "vomit") in a sting operation resulting in two arrests. Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the bile ducts of sperm whales. It's been used in perfume (and served as a delicacy) for centuries although in some… READ THE REST
When Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed by police in 1993, the cops left his hippos behind. Escobar had a whole collection of exotic pets, all of whom were shipped off to other zoos. But the hippos remained. And they fucked. A lot. As Cory Doctorow wrote here in 2016: In 2003, Colombians began… READ THE REST
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that hundreds of tiny three-eyed crustaceans called triops were recently found near the desert in the aftermath of a rare monsoon. After years of drought drained the reservoirs and baked the land, finally the rain has come. With it wakes a league of beings alien to our time. Go to Wupatki… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Can you hear the universe as it tries to guide you through life's ups and downs? Probably not, because there may be too much wax in your ears. You might think… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Most of us have had a stressful year, and with so many affordable products out there that can help relieve pain and offer some relaxation, it's worth treating yourself. Right now… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cooking at home is one of life's small, but beautiful gifts. Whether you're eating alone in front of the TV, or preparing a three-course meal for a dozen guests, it's useful… READ THE REST