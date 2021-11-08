After neighborhood chickens and ducks are killed, family realizes their dog is… not that

The Maribel family bought a cute new puppy from a shop in Lima, Peru. They named the little guy Run Run. But as Run Run grew, all was not well. Neighbors were incensed that Run Run loved chasing their chickens ducks, sometimes killing and eating them. Turns out, Run Run is an Andean fox.

"We had thought he was a purebred puppy," said Sotelo, who added that her teenage son bought the animal as a pet for the equivalent of $13 about six months ago[…]

A few days ago, "Run Run" ran away from home and his owners, the ecological police and officials of the state National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) are looking for him to take him to a special center or zoo.

Walter Silva, a veterinarian and wildlife specialist at SERFOR, told Reuters that many wild animals are brought by "traffickers" from Amazonian areas such as Loreto, Ucayali and Madre de Dios, to be illegally traded in Lima.