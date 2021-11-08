GOP Arizona Senator: "Big Bird is a Communist"

Rob Beschizza

Sesame Street's Big Bird has long advocated for children's health, including vaccination campaigns going back to the 1970s. But Covid, with its 750,000 death toll in the U.S., has become a right-wing political death cult. So this time around, Big Bird tweeting that he'd gotten the jab received a response so deranged that satire is impossible.