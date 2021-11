It's easy enough to snip a cable tie with cutters, but in some cases, you might want to remove It without cutting it. If you need to re-use the cable tie or want to avoid the risk of cutting a cable by mistake, you need to resort to a non-destructive removal method.

Core 77 has a round up of ways to remove zip-ties without cutting them. There's a tool you can use that will bend back the prong inside the catch. You can use a metal nail, or you can use a long fingernail. Have fun!