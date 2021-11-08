The eastern span of the Emperor Norton Bridge and the Millennium Tower make this episode of construction mistakes and disasters, however I found the opening video of Liyand Star City being destroyed particularly lovely.
Nuclear reactors, hotels, and two San Francisco Bay area landmarks are featured in this video on construction mistakes
Spongebob's Paradise
Deepfaked voices are improving markedly, though it's clear Negan Jeffrey did an extraordinary amount of work molding, tuning and timing his AI's rendition of Tom Kenny's Spongebob voice. I even suspect that it's a "manual" impression cleverly processed to sound like an AI. Either way, The result is grimly excellent work, likely to be put… READ THE REST
What the weather's like in Antarctica
I can find no evidence of this being blogged here when it was first published in 2006 (less than a year into YouTube's existence), but it's still a blast of fresh air in 2021. Here's a (recent, 4K!) tour of the Amundsen-Scott base, in more clement weather: it accomodates up to 150 people in summer. READ THE REST
Oklahoma botches first execution in 7 years: condemned man "convulsed and vomited", took 21 minutes to die
Fox News reports that Oklahoma, lifting a moratorium on executions, killed its first inmate in 7 years. And Oklahoma botched it, because of course it did [archive.org]. John Marion Grant, on death row because he murdered a prison cafeteria worker, began vomiting as soon as the sedative midazolam was administered—assuming that's what he was administered.… READ THE REST
