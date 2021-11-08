Spongebob's Paradise

Rob Beschizza

Deepfaked voices are improving markedly, though it's clear Negan Jeffrey did an extraordinary amount of work molding, tuning and timing his AI's rendition of Tom Kenny's Spongebob voice. I even suspect that it's a "manual" impression cleverly processed to sound like an AI. Either way, The result is grimly excellent work, likely to be put to fast use in childrens' birthday parties, closing-time tracks, and torture chambers worldwide.