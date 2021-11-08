The Rolling Stones' Brian Jones reacts to the singles of March 1965

If you needed any more evidence of Brian Jones' impressive mastery of popular music of the 1960s, give a listen to this recited 1965 Melody Maker "Blind Date" piece ("Where top popsters review the top pops").



Jones, who had apparently just rolled out of bed, reacts to the latest singles from The Beach Boys, Stan Getz, The Temptations, Peter & Gordon, and others. He not only immediately recognizes most of the artists, but also identifies producers, labels, guest musicians, and makes very insightful critical comments on the music and the business surrounding it.



Image: Screengrab