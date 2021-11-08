Two couples gave birth to each other's baby. Now they are suing their fertility clinic

Two couples in California unknowingly carried and gave birth to the other's baby, both girls, and then raised them for months before realizing their fertility clinic had majorly goofed. After bonding with the babies, they learned of the mistake and swapped infants. Now they are suing Los Angeles-based California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH) for "medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud," according to HuffPost.

From HuffPost:

Daphna Cardinale said she and her husband, Alexander, had immediate suspicions that the girl she gave birth to in late 2019 wasn't theirs because the child had a darker complexion than they did.

They suppressed their doubts because they fell in love with the baby and trusted the in vitro fertilization process and their doctors, Daphna said. Learning months later that she had been pregnant with another couple's baby, and that another woman had been carrying her child, caused enduring trauma, she said.

"I was overwhelmed by feelings of fear, betrayal, anger and heartbreak," Daphna said during a news conference with her husband announcing the lawsuit. "I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick." …

The two other parents involved in the alleged mix-up wish to remain anonymous and plan a similar lawsuit in the coming days, according to attorney Adam Wolf, who represents all four parents.