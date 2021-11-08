Violinist Ray Chen was playing a solo during a Tchaikovsky piece when a string snapped. After trying to play with three-strings for a few seconds, he grabbed another player's instrument and finished the solo.
Watch how this violinist handles a broken string during a symphony solo
