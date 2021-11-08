Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene now fancies herself a savior: "They saw me and they just started … crying"

Marjorie Taylor Greene now fancies herself a Mother Teresa of sorts, as she describes the profound effect she had on the accused insurrectionists she visited at a Washington D.C. jail.

Speaking to far-right One America News, she says, "They saw me and they just started yelling, and cheering, and clapping, and crying, and looking in their eyes was like looking at people who thought that they were forgotten, and they had lost hope."

Yes, I would be yelling and crying too if Savior Greene suddenly appeared before me.