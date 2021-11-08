What is this weird humanoid figure flying over Glasgow, Scotland?

Lynsey Currie and her boyfriend captured this footage of a strange humanoid airborne in the sky above Glasgow, Scotland last week.

It was "flying across the sky going from the northwest of Glasgow towards the southwest," Currie told Glasgow Live.



Some are saying that it could be a balloon of some kind—similar to how one of the "jetpack man" sightings in Los Angeles turned out to be a large Jack Skellington inflatable—but this otherworldly figure doesn't look like o' Jack at all. So that it can only be extraterrestrial in origin.

Watch the skies!