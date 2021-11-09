An Apple-1 computer hand-built by Jobs and Wozniak sells for $400,000

An original, working Apple-1 computer, designed and hand-built by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, was sold at an auction today in Monrovia, California for $400,000. The same computer, of which only 200 were made in the early 1970s, was sold for $666.66 in 1976.

John Moran Auctioneers said the device, which was sold with a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, has only ever had two owners. "It was originally purchased by an electronics professor at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who then sold it to his student in 1977," a listing on the auction house's website said. The Los Angeles Times reported the student — who has not been named — paid just $650 for it at the time. While the $400,000 hammer price represents a healthy return on investment for that former student, it is a long way short of the record for such a device. A working Apple-1 that came to the market in 2014 was sold by Bonhams for more than $900,000.

