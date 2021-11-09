Coal-rolling Texas teen who injured 6 cyclists finally charged with 6 felonies

The 16-year-old Texan who ran over six cyclists after blowing diesel truck exhaust at them on September 25 was charged with six felonies today.

All six cyclists were sent to the hospital after the unnamed minor drove into them with his 7,000 pound Ford F250 pickup truck. Two of the cyclists were flown to the hospital by helicopter.

When police arrived at the scene of the collision, they spoke to the teen but didn't ticket him or arrest him. The police didn't interview any of the cyclists, some of who suffered broken bones and traumatic brain injuries. Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis said in a Facebook post: "There has been some online and community speculation that the incident was handled in the manner it was because of connections between the motorist and Waller city officials. At this point we can confirm there are some connections, but have yet to see evidence of a city official directing the officer on the scene as to how to handle this particular situation. We will continue to look for any such criminal interference as the investigation proceeds."

Prosecutors say they police didn't inform the district attorney's office ( a charge the police department disputes).