Dance your Tuesday blues away to Deee-Lite!

Deee-Lite's music video for Groove Is In The Heart never gets old. I've loved this song since I was a child. I would do anything to be at a dance party with everyone in this video. Their outfits, dance moves, and the psychedelic backgrounds in the video are way too cool. The song is from their 1990 album, "World-Clique." It doesn't get any more fun than this!

Unfortunately, whoever is running Deee-Lite's YouTube channel is unenlightened and won't allow fans to embed the video, so you will have to watch it on YouTube. But here's a live version that is equally deeeliteful!