Firefighters rescue naked man trapped in cinema's bathroom wall for several days

In Syracuse, New York, firefighters rescued a fellow who had become trapped, naked, inside the bathrooms wall at a Landmark movie theater. An employee heard the man yelling and called emergency services who used a fiber optic camera to determine his exact location. Then they broke out the saws. They brought the man to the hospital for evaluation but he was not visibly injured by his harrowing experience. From Syracuse.com:

He had been seen wandering around the theater earlier in the week, said Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the theatre. Employees who had seen the man lost track of him and thought he had left the building, he said.

"I don't know if he was entering to keep warm or to use the bathroom. I don't know," Intaglietta said.

Instead of leaving, the man got into a crawl space in the building, Kane said. He was in the hiding spot for two days before he fell into a space in the wall of the men's bathroom and became trapped, Kane said.