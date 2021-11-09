Norma Tenega's 1966 folk song "You're Dead" (1939-2020) got new life when it was used in the vampire rockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows. Her biggest hit song was "Walkin' My Cat Named Dog" which reached #22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in
If you like the theme song for "What We Do in the Shadows" check out this other song by Norma Tanega
