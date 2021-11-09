In an act of heartfelt patriotism, this Capitol rioter fled the US to hide in Belarus

Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, California, fled the United States after his participation in the failed January 6th Capitol insurrection came to light. Neumann is wanted on six charges including assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement, unlawfully entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds, and violent entry on Capitol Grounds.
Like a true hero of the January rebellion, Neumann sold his house and ran for Eastern Europe.
In January, American citizen Evan Neumann was allegedly seen punching police officers as he berated them and used a metal barricade as a battering ram while he and a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. After months on the run, this weekend Neumann resurfaced on television in Belarus announcing his quest for political asylum.
The 48-year-old former resident of Mill Valley, California, appeared on the state-controlled Belarus-1 TV network on Sunday. Neumann told a correspondent he fled the U.S. for Europe this summer after charges against him for his alleged role in the insurrection went public.