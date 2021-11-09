In an act of heartfelt patriotism, this Capitol rioter fled the US to hide in Belarus

Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, California, fled the United States after his participation in the failed January 6th Capitol insurrection came to light. Neumann is wanted on six charges including assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement, unlawfully entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds, and violent entry on Capitol Grounds.

Like a true hero of the January rebellion, Neumann sold his house and ran for Eastern Europe.

Crooks and Liars: