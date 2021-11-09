Kellyanne Conway's memory is on the blink, forgetting all about the empty supermarket shelves in 2020

Kellyanne Conway is still at it with the alternative facts, more than a year after her White House stint as propaganda spinner.

With a straight face, she tells Fox, "I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis."

In case anyone's memory is as shoddy as the former White House aide and abettor, we had a major toilet paper shortage in 2020, not to mention a shortage of almost every other basic good (e.g., bleach, hand sanitizer, eggs, canned goods) that left our supermarket shelves bare.