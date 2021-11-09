Malice In Wonderland is a psychedelic cartoon loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic story

Malice In Wonderland is a 4-minute cartoon by Vince Collins from 1982. In this trippy animation "a jet-propelled white rabbit flies through the vulva of a supine woman into a wonderland where people and objects turn inside out, changing shapes and identities at warp speed. Events roughly follow Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. The caterpillar and the queen make appearances, as does Alice. Images and symbols are often sexual. At the end, Alice asks, "Who has had such a curious dream?" [IMDB]

I love seeing the way various artists have interpreted Alice in Wonderland, and I'm always on the lookout for new versions of Lewis Carroll's classic story. This is surely one of the weirder ones.