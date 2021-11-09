Philly bans low-level traffic pull-overs

For decades, police have disproportionately pulled over minorities, especially Black men, for minor traffic infractions. Those traffic stops have lead to a disproportionately large number of driver and passenger deaths when police discharge their weapons into the car for the wrong reason (like killing the driver for reaching into the glove compartment after the cop demands to see their registration).

The City of Philadelphia has now joined a number of other cities who've banned police from pulling over drivers for things like an obscured registration tag. Instead, the cops will take a photo of the license plate and the car owner will get a ticket in the mail. Here is a list of infractions that are on the no-stop list:

Driving with a single broken brake light

Driving with a single headlight

Having a registration plate that's not clearly displayed, fastened, or visible

Driving without an inspection or emissions sticker

Bumper issues

Minor obstructions (like something hanging from a rearview mirror)

Driving without vehicle registration within 60 days of the observed infraction

From NPR: