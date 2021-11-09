Watch Billie Eilish sing a duet with The Count on Sesame Street

Inspiring artist Billie Eilish hung out on Sesame Street where she sang a duet with The Count! They performed Eilish's stunning song "Happier than Ever" with reimagined lyrics about "how when they're counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever!"

Other special guests coming up on the new Sesame Street season include musicians Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, and Jon Batiste, actress Keke Palmer, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

