What if people danced instead of walked?

Comedian Daniel LaBelle frequently imagines "what if" scenarios not with words, but with highly amusing physical comedy. For instance, we recently posted his hilarious short on "How how animals would run if they were people." Some of his other "What if" skits, found on his YouTube page, include "If the floor was lava," "If people had only one-inch strides," and "If people did everything with a bad attitude."

Which brings us to today's video, where LaBelle, whose influences include Curly Howard, Lou Costello, and Jim Carrey, shows us with some pretty fancy footwork how entertaining life would be if people danced instead of walked.