You won't want to miss this fantastic new Velvet Underground documentary

Here is the official trailer to an excellent new documentary about The Velvet Underground. The film dives deep into the history of the Velvets and how they forever changed the history of music. The archival footage of the band shown in this doc will take you right back to New York during the Warhol era. There are lots of great interviews in the film with people who were a part of the scene, such as Mary Woronov. This is by far the best, most interesting documentary I've seen about The Velvet Underground.

