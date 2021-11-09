Zillow listing reveals Jan. 6 rioter's stockpile of illegal explosives

This past Friday, November 5, 2021, the FBI filed a search warrant for a trailer belonging to Jeremy Brown, a member of the Oathkeepers as well as a former Green Beret and one-time Congressional candidate who was arrested last month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. The FBI had previously searched Brown's home, where they found a short-barrel rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades — a discovery they made via Zillow:

According to publicly available information on Zillow, a real estate website, BROWN's residence is currently for sale. On a photo from what appears to be BROWN's office, your affiant identified a large white board containing lists of items corresponding to the following column: "Food," "Clothing," "Shelter," "Currency," "Communicate," "Move," and "Shoot." In the "Shoot" column, there are numerous firearms listed and explosive devices such as "flash bangs." "Flash bangs" are prohibited explosive devices under USC 5861, unless registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). Your affiant has queried information with the ATF. BROWN is not registered to possess explosive devices. 65. written in black marker.

The document then notes that the Zillow listing for Brown's house has been updated with better photos, suggested he did some cleaning, and requests to search his RV trailer — which he drove to Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 — for more weapons.

The moral of the story is: don't post your inventory list of illegal explosives on Zillow, folks!

Alleged Jan. 6 Rioter Tries to Sell Home on Zillow, Inadvertently Reveals Cache of Explosives: FBI [Justin Rohrlich / Daily Beast]

Image: Tyler Merbler / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)