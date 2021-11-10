A Goddard Space Flight Center scientist explains why Ted Cruz's NASA threat is ridiculous

Ted Cruz, the sniveling, sanctimonious gasbag who gets caught on a regular basis telling laughable lies to cover up his unctuous behavior, recently talked about the possibility of Texas seceding from the union. He said a breakaway Texas would take NASA, the military, and the oil with it. It's all BS of course. Texas is a gimme state, receiving $1.20 in federal funds for every dollar it sends to Washington. It couldn't pay NASA's budget or the military without federal aid.

After I posted about Cruz's empty threat, a Goddard Space Flight Center scientist (who asked to remain anonymous) sent me an email that drives another nail in Cruz's Texit coffin: