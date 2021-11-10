A supermarket employee shames a woman for her very normal clothing

An employee at London supermarket Asda was up in arms about a woman's outfit: long sweat pants, a crop tee shirt, and a long-sleeve hoodie. So he called his manager while shaming her in the store's aisle.

The man, who, out of the blue, admitted he did not have a girlfriend, told her she was "walking without almost clothes, we can see your body almost." Almost. And he claimed that he was calling the manager because "we have a policy at Asda."

The market ended up apologizing to the woman, according to Yahoo!, saying "This is not a recognized policy at Asda and we are really sorry for the service you received." It's not clear how the store dealt with their incel employee.

Via Yahoo!