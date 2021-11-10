"This is no amusement park ride…. The aim by removing jockeys is to remove human error from the training of racehorseses."
Behold the horsecoaster
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- horses
- rollercoasters
New study reveals that domesticated horses may have originally come from Russia
A horse is horse, of course, but what is the source of the horse we endorse? According to a recent scientific study published in Nature which analyzed the genomes of nearly 300 ancient horses over the courses of their forces, the earliest equines probably came from southern Russia, near the intersections of the Volga and… READ THE REST
Man on horseback mocks fellow Britons panic-buying gasoline
"I don't need petrol, 'cause 'ee runs on carrots!" This also reminds me of the Rubberbandits hit "Horse Outside," which I covered on my recent Irish folk album. READ THE REST
Ivermectin selling out nationwide
Ivermectin, a medication of little use to you in its readily-available form (unless you weigh 1,400 pounds and suffer from intestinal parasites), is sold out everywhere. You can't even buy the famously delicious apple-flavor horse paste anymore. No shipments until October! And so something sold at about $100 a pound in bulk and $10 a… READ THE REST
Grab some new gear for your home office during this pre-Black Friday blowout sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So far, this decade has been unkind to us. With the world melting into itself as the 2020s explode into a ball of impending doom, the least we can do is… READ THE REST
Get cheap flight alerts with this Pre-Black Friday discount on Dollar Flight Club
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's apparent travel isn't going anywhere, because even during last year's high COVID risk, people traveled home to see their loved ones during the holiday season. Expecting this year's travel season… READ THE REST
Pre-Black Friday sale for documentary-lovers who want to stream new weekly content
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you exhausted your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV watchlist? Or perhaps you're a documentary-aficionado who's binged every documentary series and is in search of new content? Social distancing might… READ THE REST