Cat loves Roomba

We've all seen videos of cats riding Roombas, but this one stands out. Mammal and machine have conspired in this instance to merge into a single half-living entity, mixing purpose and pleasure.

The cat's expression seems to be saying, "I am the living embodiment of the idea that when there is nowhere else to sit in a room, one can always sit quietly atop a robot vacuum cleaner."

The cat has achieved enlightenment, or perhaps simply oblique boredom, through this process's synergy.

Such is the grace of this biomechanical chimera that moves with such stealth beneath our very noses.