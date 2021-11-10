[Warning: site has flashing lights] I stumbled across this amazing website the other day, and was thrilled by all the easter eggs hidden throughout its contents. Click the door in the center of the image, and you'll be taken to a page of eerie, distorted portraits of people. Each portrait is like a different portal. Just click on each one, and enjoy the strange places that it takes you to. One of my favorite things I found while exploring the site was this dead bug inside of a little box, pictured below.
Explore this trippy website
