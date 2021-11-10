Grab some new gear for your home office during this pre-Black Friday blowout sale

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

So far, this decade has been unkind to us. With the world melting into itself as the 2020s explode into a ball of impending doom, the least we can do is practice self-care and work as much as we can from the comfort of our jammies. Since WFH has become more common practice, it's time to ramp up your home office space. Grab one or all of these necessitates at pre-Black Friday blowout prices using code SAVE15NOV for a limited time.

There's something to be said about the sanctity of a computer mouse now that everything has become a trackpad. But it's clear that computer mice aren't exactly carpal tunnel friendly. This one, however, supports the hand in an upright neutral position so that the rotation in the lower arm is reduced and the arm is more relaxed. Hand cramps don't stand a chance.

Need a little extra space to get all of those expense reports done? This mouse pad doesn't just act as a smooth polyester tracking surface, but it also integrates a 10W Qi-certified wireless pad for optimum charging. Now, back to junking up the rest of your desk with spreadsheets.

At some point in your day, you're going to have to get up and take a walk. With a standing desk, however, constantly stretching that bag of bones and giving your body what it needs to be alert. This standing desk not only provides that but also an extra spacious 1" thick work surface to class up the place.

For those of us who aren't quite ready to take the stand, a rolling chair is an absolute must in the WFH office. This one is perfect for both you and your super short partner since it easily adjusts from 17.3"-22". Beyond that, it also includes great neck supports and a sturdy headrest. So even when your eyes get a little heavy after hour 12 on that PowerPoint, you can rest assured your body isn't taking a toll.

The future is now, friends, so get the technology to support it. This work pad is not only water-resistant, stain-resistant, scratch-free, and easy to clean, but it also includes a 10W output wireless charger, so you don't need 1,000 wires clogging up your workspace. That's efficiency at its finest.

Speaking of efficiency, you're running low on it at home. Your office caters to stretching out with comfy conference rooms and lounges, but your home office is just a shell of a room. This desk riser expands the keyboard workspace in your office so you can fit your fifth half-empty coffee mug somewhere.

Here's the thing about desks, they're not one size fits all. The same can be said about desk chairs and standing desks when it comes to who's using them. This standing desk has 10 different height adjustments, which help reduce neck tension, improve posture, and relieve back pain, so anyone can appropriately use it.

Headsets used to just be for telemarketers, but when you need both hands for taking notes, looking up facts and figures on the fly, or slugging down your eighth cup of tea, you're going to need a reliable pair of hands-free ears. This headset gives you all of that plus has a noise-canceling mic so that the dogs barking downstairs don't make a guest appearance. Enjoy that caffeine overload you deserve, even if you are getting yelled at by your boss from the other end.

Feeling a little bloated from the snacks in the office (AKA the muffins your partner insists on making every morning)? Work off some of those calories with this under the desk cycle, which includes eight tension settings. You can also monitor your stats on the easy-to-read display.

Last but not least, this mouse and keyboard duo are not to be missed. With antimicrobial materials to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and germs, they are truly what the office world needs while everyone navigates through a pandemic. They're also IP66 waterproof, so your new working tools are shielded from the elements of the office.

Prices subject to change.