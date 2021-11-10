Here's how I'm cooking my turkey this year

Cory Doctorow let me in on the secret of turkey spatchcocking (removing the backbone so you can flatten it before cooking) and now it's the only way I'll cook a turkey. I always ask the butcher to spatchcock it, for two reasons: one, I don't know how to spatchcock, and two, it gives me an excuse to say "spatchcock."

Today, The Washington Post posted a recipe titled "Dry-brined, spatchcocked turkey with herb butter delivers crispy skin under 90 minutes." I've saved it to my Plan to Eat recipe list for Thanksgiving.