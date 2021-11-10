Judge rejects Trump's effort to keep his Jan 6 papers secret

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan: "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

President Joe Biden has given the archives permission to comply with the committee's request, effectively waiving any executive privilege claim. But Trump objected, arguing that he still wanted to assert privilege over the records, and he took the committee to court. But Judge Chutkan found that, as a former president, Trump does not have the authority to overrule Biden's decision in this matter.

Enormously satisfying, not least for Chutkan's perfectly-formed insult to the man least able to cope with it.

However, I keep reading this is a "win" for the Jan. 6 committee investigating the sacking of the U.S. Capitol by Trump's mob. But this is a win the way, say, not having a lawsuit summarily dismissed is a "win". Frankly, the people saying it don't know what winning looks like. When the papers are revealed, shown to be incriminating and he doesn't get away with it, then it is a "win". Everything short of that is, in fact, losing.