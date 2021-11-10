Kid Safety Tips by Andy Livengood is a short analog horror video. At first, this fictional PSA seems pretty typical, giving advice such as "don't talk to strangers." The video takes a turn when it shows stick figures of children and their parents, who have eerie glowing eyes. Remember kids, always double-check to make sure your parents aren't space aliens!
"Kid Safety Tips" is a PSA from the netherworld
- analog horror
